Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Progressives for Harris call host urges 'solidarity' among 'comrades' amid criticisms over Israel-Hamas war

Progressives concerned with the Israel-Hamas conflict and its effects on Palestinians are criticizing Harris for failing to offer policy proposals

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
'Progressives for Harris' urges 'solidarity' among 'comrades' despite Biden admin's support for 'fascist and authoritarian government' in Israel Video

'Progressives for Harris' urges 'solidarity' among 'comrades' despite Biden admin's support for 'fascist and authoritarian government' in Israel

During a video conference held by "Progressives for Harris," the host urged "solidarity" among "comrades" despite criticisms of the Vice President Kamala Harris's refusal to endorse a Gaza ceasefire. Credit: Progressives for Harris.

Speakers for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign seemed to struggle to find a cohesive message this week as supporters urged "solidarity" amid calls for a more progressive platform.

Maurice Mitchell, national director for the Working Families Party, hosted the "Progressives for Harris" video call on Monday – calling on his "comrades" to find "solidarity" in the fight against "Trumpism" and "American authoritarianism." 

"This, my friends, my comrades – as we say in sports – is our political fourth quarter," said Mitchell, struggling with glitched-out sound and occasionally dropping audio. "And one day our descendants will look back on this chapter in history and ask us what we did to stop the forces of fascism and American authoritarianism."

KAMALA HARRIS HOLDING RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA TO INTRODUCE RUNNING MATE AFTER SECURING DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

Maurice Mitchell Kamala Harris Progressives

Maurice Mitchell, national director for the Working Families Party, hosted the "Progressives for Harris" video call on Monday. Mitchell urged "solidarity" among "comrades" despite not fully agreeing with Harris's platform.

Mitchell tempered expectations from the beginning by reiterating his belief that progressives cannot demand perfect agreement with the Democratic nominee.

"I'm not asking you to agree 100% around VP Harris's policy positions. I certainly don't," Mitchell said. "Nor am I asking you to hide your critiques or your questions."

The Biden administration's continued support for Israel in combating the terrorist group Hamas was a source of consistent criticism during the Progressives for Harris call.

IT'S OFFICIAL: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FORMALLY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

Kamala Harris speaking

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I'm sure there are those like me who have not endorsed Vice President Harris yet as we wait to hear more about her policy," Georgie state Rep. Ruwa Romman. "But because of the urgency of this moment, we also know that there is a massive threat looming with a second Trump term. I'm here to say both of these positions are valid."

Layla Elabed, leader of the Uncommitted movement and Arab-American community organizer from Michigan, spoke on the call about her project's demands for a policy-shift on the conflict in Gaza.

Elabed said her community has been facing an "impossible choice" – "A candidate who bans our homelands and offers the continued rise of fascism and authoritarianism, or a candidate that is supporting a fascist and authoritarian government."

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN WARNS DISSING KAMALA AS BIDEN REPLACEMENT WOULD BE 'KISS OF DEATH' FOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Layla Elabed

Layla Elabed, campaign manager for Listen to Michigan speaks during an election night watch party in Dearborn. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I urge that we continue pushing Vice President Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee for president, to listen to the majority of Democrats that are demanding the end to the killing and occupation of Palestinians," she added.

The Uncommitted movement, started among predominantly Arab communities in Michigan, is a political campaign aimed at threatening a withdrawal of support from the Democratic Party if the party does not commit to ending support for Israel.

Uncommitted co-founder Abbas Alawieh also spoke on the call, celebrating Harris on the condition that such policies are adopted.

"As a delegate, I'm urging us to listen to the over 100,000 voters in Michigan who voted 'uncommitted' to see a new approach to Gaza policy," said Alawieh. "[Voters] who are excited to see Vice President Harris as our candidate and hope that means she will meaningfully engage with the central demand of an anti-war movement that has animated voters across the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abbas Alawieh

Abbas Alawieh, spokesperson for Listen to Michigan, speaks to the press one day after the state's presidential primary, at Haraz Coffee House in Dearborn. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

The Progressives for Harris video conference reported over 100,000 virtual attendees. Major speakers included Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

It was only the latest in an ongoing series of virtual conferences hosted by the Harris campaign targeting specific demographics.

Other public conference calls have included "White Women for Harris," "Win With Black Women" and "Cat Ladies for Kamala."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics