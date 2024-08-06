Progressives for Harris call host urges 'solidarity' among 'comrades' amid criticisms over Israel-Hamas war

Speakers for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign seemed to struggle to find a cohesive message this week as supporters urged "solidarity" amid calls for a more progressive platform.

Maurice Mitchell, national director for the Working Families Party, hosted the "Progressives for Harris" video call on Monday – calling on his "comrades" to find "solidarity" in the fight against "Trumpism" and "American authoritarianism."

"This, my friends, my comrades – as we say in sports – is our political fourth quarter," said Mitchell, struggling with glitched-out sound and occasionally dropping audio. "And one day our descendants will look back on this chapter in history and ask us what we did to stop the forces of fascism and American authoritarianism."

Mitchell tempered expectations from the beginning by reiterating his belief that progressives cannot demand perfect agreement with the Democratic nominee.

"I'm not asking you to agree 100% around VP Harris's policy positions. I certainly don't," Mitchell said. "Nor am I asking you to hide your critiques or your questions."

The Biden administration's continued support for Israel in combating the terrorist group Hamas was a source of consistent criticism during the Progressives for Harris call.

"I'm sure there are those like me who have not endorsed Vice President Harris yet as we wait to hear more about her policy," Georgie state Rep. Ruwa Romman. "But because of the urgency of this moment, we also know that there is a massive threat looming with a second Trump term. I'm here to say both of these positions are valid."

Layla Elabed, leader of the Uncommitted movement and Arab-American community organizer from Michigan, spoke on the call about her project's demands for a policy-shift on the conflict in Gaza.

Elabed said her community has been facing an "impossible choice" – "A candidate who bans our homelands and offers the continued rise of fascism and authoritarianism, or a candidate that is supporting a fascist and authoritarian government."

"I urge that we continue pushing Vice President Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee for president, to listen to the majority of Democrats that are demanding the end to the killing and occupation of Palestinians," she added.

The Uncommitted movement, started among predominantly Arab communities in Michigan, is a political campaign aimed at threatening a withdrawal of support from the Democratic Party if the party does not commit to ending support for Israel.

Uncommitted co-founder Abbas Alawieh also spoke on the call, celebrating Harris on the condition that such policies are adopted.

"As a delegate, I'm urging us to listen to the over 100,000 voters in Michigan who voted 'uncommitted' to see a new approach to Gaza policy," said Alawieh. "[Voters] who are excited to see Vice President Harris as our candidate and hope that means she will meaningfully engage with the central demand of an anti-war movement that has animated voters across the country."

The Progressives for Harris video conference reported over 100,000 virtual attendees. Major speakers included Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

It was only the latest in an ongoing series of virtual conferences hosted by the Harris campaign targeting specific demographics.

Other public conference calls have included "White Women for Harris," "Win With Black Women" and "Cat Ladies for Kamala."