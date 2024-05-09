House Republicans invite Nathan Wade to 'interview' with Judiciary committee regarding Trump election case

House Republicans have invited attorney Nathan Wade to interview with the House Judiciary Committee regarding his role in the election interference case against former President Trump.

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced the invitation on Thursday, saying Wade's role in the case is too important to "go unquestioned." Wade was tapped by Fulton County DA Fani Willis to prosecute the case against Trump. The decision later ignited a firestorm of controversy after it was revealed that the pair were in a relationship and that Willis may have misused state funds.

"There are serious concerns about your role in the politically motivated prosecution initiated by Ms. Willis against President Donald J. Trump. You have reportedly ‘profited significantly' from Ms. Willis' prosecution, with unsealed court filings alleging that you have been paid ‘almost seven hundred thousand dollars since May of 2022 alone,’" Jordan's invitation reads.

Jordan's letter calls on Wade or his attorney to respond no later than May 16.

The Georgia election interference case is one of four cases against the former president. Trump's attorneys have initiated an effort to disqualify Willis from the case due to her alleged misuse of funds and withholding information about her relationship with Wade.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has agreed to hear Trump's request to appeal an earlier court decision that kept Willis in place.

Judge Scott McAfee's order in March said that special prosecutor Nathan Wade had to be removed in order to keep Willis from disqualification in the Trump election interference case in Georgia.

Trump and several co-defendants alleged Willis and Wade were romantically involved prior to his hiring and that she financially benefited from the relationship. Both Willis and Wade denied those allegations.

"President Trump looks forward to presenting interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals as to why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution," Trump lawyer Steve Sadow said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both Wade and Willis denied they were in a romantic relationship prior to his hiring and that the couple would split the costs of their shared travels. Willis said she reimbursed Wade for her share of the trips in cash.

In his March order, McAfee said while Willis' "reimbursement practice" was "unusual and the lack of any documentary corroboration understandably concerning," he ultimately decided that the defendants did not present "sufficient evidence" that expenses weren't "roughly divided evenly."

