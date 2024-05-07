Fani Willis suggests she won't testify in 'unlawful' Georgia Senate investigation

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis suggested the state Senate's investigation into her was "unlawful" and indicated she would not cooperate with a subpoena from them.

"Well, first of all, I don't even think they have the authority to subpoena me, but they need to learn the law," Willis said after being asked if she would appear in front of a Georgia Senate committee without being required by a subpoena.

When a reporter pressed her on it, asking "yes or no" if she would appear, Willis said, "I will not appear to anything that is unlawful."

The district attorney's responses were prompted by the committee chairman, Republican Bill Cowsert, and his reported claim that he would subpoena her if she did not appear on her own.

A Republican-led Georgia Senate investigative committee was established in January to investigate whether Willis misused taxpayer funds in her indictment of former President Trump and others on racketeering charges.

After a recent committee hearing, Cowsert told WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta's Richard Elliot, "If she’s not willing to come and explain her conduct, then we will subpoena her and ask her to come, require her to come."

"I have not broken the law in any way," Willis told reporters at a press conference this week. "I'm sorry folks get p---ed off that everyone gets treated equally."

Fox News Digital's inquiries to the DA's office and the Georgia Senate press office for Cowsert did not immediately receive a response.

Trump was initially indicted in the Fulton County case in August 2023 alongside 18 others under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for their alleged actions in a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, it was discovered that Willis had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to take on the case. Ultimately, Wade resigned from the case after the judge determined there were no grounds to disqualify Willis, but that she could only remain on the case without Wade.

Trump's legal team has since moved to appeal the judge's ruling that she could stay on the case.