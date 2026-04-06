Meet the Fairfax killers: Top violent illegal alien criminals wreaking havoc on major American suburb

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Democratic leaders in Virginia’s most populous county are facing criticism over an ongoing "epidemic" of violence by illegal immigrants that has left 13 dead in a major American suburb near the nation’s capital.

Seven illegal immigrants have been arrested in Fairfax County, a suburb of Washington, D.C., in recent years for violent attacks ranging from infanticide to a machete killing and gang activity.

Despite these arrests, critics of Fairfax County leaders say they are prioritizing criminal illegal immigrants over Americans’ safety by maintaining sanctuary-type policies that limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Virginia’s new Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger is also facing criticism for a day-one executive order that reversed the state’s policy of cooperating with ICE.

One critic, Katie Gorka, chair of the Fairfax County GOP, referred to the spate of violence as an "epidemic" ravaging her community. She blamed local Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and the Democratic-controlled Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

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Meet the illegal immigrants behind the ongoing spate of violence in Fairfax County.

Misael Lopez Gomez – Infant murder

ICE has lodged a detainer, or request to hold, with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office for Misael Lopez Gomez, 28, who is charged with murder and felony child abuse for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the three-month-old was in the care of Lopez Gomez at the time of the incident at a home in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia. The department said that during the investigation, detectives and hospital staff observed evidence consistent with abuse. Preliminary results from an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Lauren Bis, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, called Lopez Gomez a "cold blooded killer" and "monster." DHS said that Lopez Gomez crossed the border into the country illegally in New Mexico in July 2023, under the Biden administration.

Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy – Stabbing

The same week, ICE lodged a detainer request asking Fairfax County not to release Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, 38, following his arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing the prior weekend.

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Chavarria Muy is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, which also took place in a home in Bailey's Crossroads. Local outlet WUSA9 reported that officers responding to the scene found a man with multiple stab wounds inside the home. The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to DHS, Chavarria Muy is in the U.S. illegally and entered the country at an unknown place and time.

Abdul Jalloh – Repeat offender stabbing

A month before Chavarria Muy’s arrest, Fairfax County Police arrested and charged Abdul Jalloh, 32, with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old Virginia woman named Stephanie Minter.

Officers responding to the incident, which took place at a bus stop in the Hybla Valley neighborhood in Fairfax County, found her with multiple stab wounds in her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Feb. 23.

Surveillance footage captured Jalloh and Minter exiting a bus at the stop where she was killed, and Fairfax County detectives determined Jalloh was allegedly responsible for the stabbing. He is charged with second-degree murder. He is also charged with larceny that occurred the day after the fatal stabbing.

According to DHS, Jalloh is an illegal alien from Sierra Leone who entered the U.S. illegally under the Obama administration in 2012.

DHS said that before his arrest for murder, Jalloh had been arrested more than 30 times and faced charges including rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pickpocketing.

Marvin Fernando Morales Ortez – Fatal shooting

On Dec. 19, DHS said that it "vehemently condemns Fairfax County’s sanctuary policies" after Salvadoran illegal immigrant Marvin Fernando Morales Ortez, 23, was charged with second-degree murder for a fatal shooting the day after the agency said local authorities released him after declining to honor a detainer request.

DHS said that ICE had lodged a detainer request for Morales Ortez after he was arrested for assault and brandishing a firearm on Sept. 14. Morales Ortez had prior arrests for aggravated assault of a police officer, larceny and disorderly conduct, according to DHS.

Morales Ortez was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Reston, Virginia, which is in Fairfax County.

He illegally entered the U.S. in Sept. 2016 near Hidalgo, Texas. DHS said he was released into the country by the Obama administration and that in 2022, the Biden administration dismissed his immigration proceedings and marked him as a non-enforcement priority.

Maldin Anibal Guzman – Mob murder

Maldin Anibal Guzman, 27, a Honduran illegal immigrant, was convicted of second-degree murder by mob in connection with a July 2024 killing in Oakton, within Fairfax County.

Local outlet ABC7 reported that Guzman was given a plea deal by Descano’s office, allowing him to serve only five years in prison. Local affiliate Fox 5 reported that Guzman entered the country illegally through the Texas border under the first Trump administration in 2018. The outlet said that ICE lodged multiple detainers for Guzman with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office that were not honored, allowing Guzman back into the community before the mob murder.

Elmer De Jesus Alas Candray – MS-13 executions

Elmer De Jesus Alas Candray, 28–29, a Salvadoran illegal immigrant and member of the MS-13 gang, was convicted of six murders, including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise; five counts each of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering; and three counts of using a firearm during a violent crime resulting in death.

Five of the murders took place in Fairfax County from 2018 to 2022. The killings were carried out by Candray and co-conspirators using pistols and machetes. One of the killings, which took place in Reston in 2020, involved Candray and co-conspirators luring a young woman under false pretenses and taking turns shooting her in the face.

Jose Iraheta Palacios – Triple murder suicide

In Herndon, a community in Fairfax County, Jose Iraheta Palacios, another Salvadoran illegal immigrant MS-13 member nicknamed "Little Crazy," murdered his girlfriend, Claudia Menjivar, and two children, ages 9 and 10, before jumping to his own death in June 2021.

Palacios had previously pleaded guilty in Fairfax County Circuit Court in 2015 to human trafficking, gang recruitment of a juvenile and three counts of gang participation and was sentenced to nine years. That sentence would have kept him behind bars until 2024, but a judge suspended the sentence, allowing Iraheta Palacios to serve just two years in state prison. He was deported, though later made it back into the U.S.

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Officers next encountered Iraheta Palacios around 6 a.m. Saturday, sitting on top of a parking garage on Democracy Drive in Reston Town Center in Herndon, Va., and threatening to jump. An affidavit and police radio transmission revealed he told officers he killed his girlfriend, Claudia Menjivar, and her children after arguing over infidelity.

Officers attempted to talk Iraheta Palacios off the ledge for nearly an hour before he ultimately jumped and died from the fall.

Community ‘epidemic’

Commenting on a post showing the mugshots of the illegal immigrant murderers, the Virginia GOP wrote, "These are the criminals that Virginia Democrats care about more than your family’s safety."

Gorka, who leads the local Fairfax County Republican committee, asserted that the county is "experiencing an epidemic of crime because of Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's unwillingness to prosecute violent offenders."

"Under Descano, felony convictions, trials, and guilty verdicts have dropped sharply, which means repeat offenders are out on our streets," she said, adding, "This is compounded by the fact that Fairfax County's ‘Public Trust and Confidentiality Policy,’ adopted by the Democratic-majority Board of Supervisors, functionally makes Fairfax a sanctuary county."

According to Gorka, the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office under Democratic Sheriff Stacey Kincaid has declined more than 1,150 detainers in roughly two and a half years.

She said that former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, had "partially addressed" the problem through an executive order requiring law enforcement cooperation with ICE before Spanberger rescinded the order.

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"Virginia Democrats prioritize criminals over victims, illegal aliens over citizens, and Fairfax County citizens have had enough," Gorka told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Spanberger, Descano, Kincaid, and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.