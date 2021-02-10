Meadows accuses House impeachment managers of 'conveniently leaving out' one line from Trump's Jan. 6 speech

President Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows accused House impeachment managers of "conveniently" leaving out a line from Trump’s pre-Capitol riot speech, where he told supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" make their voices heard.

"There’s one line from President Trump’s January 6th speech that Democrats keep conveniently leaving out," Meadows wrote on Twitter. "Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Democrats on day one of the Trump impeachment trial played a graphic clip of Trump rioters beating and berating police officers and forcing their way into the Capitol. They broke up the clip with snippets of Trump’s speech at the "Save America" rally, including lines where he told supporters to "fight like hell" against election results.

House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Wednesday the evidence will show Trump is "no innocent bystander" and described him as the "inciter in chief." He accused him of abdicating his responsibility and oath of office.

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Calif., also used Trump's words against him, specifically his call to "stop the steal." He said it was a "call to arms" and not "rhetorical."

During that Jan. 6 speech, Trump doubled down on his false claims about the election and said, "If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore." Trump did tell his followers to march "peacefully and patriotically" to the Capitol, but those who favor his impeachment and conviction say the balance of his post-election behavior and his comments at the rally made clear the president was the cause of the violence at the Capitol. Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, called for "trial by combat" on the very same stage that morning.

