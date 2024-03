Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed former President Trump's re-election campaign on Wednesday after he collected nearly 1,000 delegates from a thunderous performance on Super Tuesday.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support," McConnell said in a statement.

He continued: "During his Presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary - most importantly, the Supreme Court."

"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people," McConnell added.

The endorsement comes after Trump's only primary opponent, Nikki Haley, suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday morning.

McConnell, who announced in November that he would step down from the Republican leadership, was the most senior member of Congress that had yet to endorse Trump.

He will serve the remainder of his term, which formally ends in January 2027.