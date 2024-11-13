Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives Politics

McClain elected to replace Stefanik in House GOP leadership

Stefanik is poised to become ambassador to the United Nations

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House Republicans have chosen a fellow member to replace GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in their party's leadership ranks.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., was elected House GOP Conference Chair on Wednesday evening, the No. 4 leadership position for Republicans in the chamber.

She was the favorite to win the internal race against Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

McClain is already a lower-level member of leadership, serving as House Republicans' conference secretary in the 118th Congress.

Stefanik speaks to press before Trump MSG rally

Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, speaks to members of the media ahead of a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cammack's bid was bolstered by an endorsement from ally Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and groups like the Log Cabin Republicans and the national Young Republicans organization.

Meanwhile, McClain had support from a wide range of the Republican Conference, from House Freedom Caucus members to rank-and-file national security hawks.

Rep. Kat Cammack

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack departs from a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 6, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Stefanik was originally intending to run for the job again before accepting President-elect Donald Trump's nomination to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

The conference chair is in charge of overseeing and executing messaging strategy within the House GOP.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Tom Williams)

It comes as the House GOP unanimously backed Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for his job again, two sources in the room told Fox News Digital.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., were also elected unanimously to return to their roles, sources said.

