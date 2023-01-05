Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin McCarthy
Published

McCarthy says speaker vote tally will remain 'pretty much' the same Thursday

The House convenes at noon Thursday after it failed on six votes for speaker earlier this week

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf , Kelly Phares | Fox News
close
House speaker is the 'worst job in America, I don't know who would want it': Rep.-elect Ken Buck Video

House speaker is the 'worst job in America, I don't know who would want it': Rep.-elect Ken Buck

Colorado Rep.-elect Ken Buck discusses Kevin McCarthy's fight to gain enough support to become House speaker as Republican holdouts remain locked in opposition.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he expects the vote tally for speaker to remain "pretty much" the same Thursday.

"Nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to," McCarthy said as he left a meeting with his allies. "I wouldn't read anything into the votes today."

THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER: LIVE UPDATES

The House convenes at noon Thursday after it failed on six votes for speaker between Tuesday and Wednesday. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he expects the vote tally for speaker to remain "pretty much" the same Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he expects the vote tally for speaker to remain "pretty much" the same Thursday. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Rep.-elect Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., an ally to McCarthy, said minutes earlier it would be unproductive to conduct a vote for speaker again without more progress on negotiations.

"I don't know why we would even vote," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't control what votes are called. I'm just saying I don't think it would be productive."

THE SPEAKER ELECTION DRAMA: WHO WON AND WHO LOST

Rep.-elect Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said it would be unproductive to vote for speaker Thursday.

Rep.-elect Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said it would be unproductive to vote for speaker Thursday. (Fox News Digital)

ANDY BIGGS SAYS 'DC CARTEL' MUST END AS REPUBLICANS CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS FOR SPEAKERSHIP

Republican dissenters to McCarthy are demanding more spots on committees and more influence over the speaker. 

A GOP aide told Fox News McCarthy made progress in negotiations with dissenters late Wednesday night as he agreed to adding more House Freedom Caucus members to top committees, including the steering committee. Additionally, McCarthy may agree to require only one member to call for a vote to remove the speaker, which was previously at five.

Rep.-elect Byron Donalds stands up to House Minority Leader McCarthy as GOP rallies behind potential new candidate.

Rep.-elect Byron Donalds stands up to House Minority Leader McCarthy as GOP rallies behind potential new candidate. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three failed votes Wednesday included 20 votes towards Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla. McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes to gain a majority as speaker.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics