Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE

Mazie Hirono wins Hawaii Senate primary, setting Dems up for much-needed November win

Mazie Hirono easily won her primary against Clyde Lewman and Ron Curtis on Saturday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Sen. Mazie Hirono promotes a 'call to arms' against the pro-life movement Video

Sen. Mazie Hirono promotes a 'call to arms' against the pro-life movement

Sen. Mazie Hirono issued a "call to arms" on abortion Wednesday following the introduction of Sen. Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion bill.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, easily won her primary race on Saturday, setting Democrats up for a likely victory in November.

She was up against Clyde Lewman, a wood products salesman, and Ron Curtis, a retired engineer. 

Curtis was last up against Hirono in 2018 as the Republican nominee for her Senate seat. He lost to the incumbent Democrat by about 29% to 71%. 

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS ‘INVISIBLE’ IN CRITICAL SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN: REPORT

Sen. Mazie Hirono

Sen. Mazie Hirono won her primary, setting herself up for a third term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He also challenged Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, for his House seat in 2020, but lost by similar margins.

Hirono, a progressive, is seeking a third six-year term representing the majority-left-wing island state.

The Japan-born U.S. senator is the favorite to win Hawaii’s general election later this year. But her victory will be much welcomed among Democrats as they fight what could be an uphill battle to keep their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

'NEVER TRUMPERS' COALESCE BEHIND DEM TICKET IN REPUBLICANS FOR HARRIS CAMPAIGN

An aerial view of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club

Hawaii is a majority-Democratic state. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Her 2024 campaign brought in more than $3 million in individual donations, according to campaign finance data. The Federal Election Commission site did not have records of her opponents’ fundraising.

Hirono was the lieutenant governor of Hawaii before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where she served three terms prior to her 2012 run for Senate.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation, two senators and two House members, is fully Democratic.

KEY PRIMARIES IN 4 STATES ON TUESDAY TO SET TABLE FOR NOVEMBER SENATE, HOUSE SHOWDOWNS

Chuck Schumer

Her likely November victory will be much-welcomed padding for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he seeks to keep his chamber Democratic. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The state’s governor’s office and both houses of its state legislature are also controlled by Democrats.

Democrats are likely to pad their numbers with Hirono's expected victory in November in a Senate map where they're at risk of losing critical races elsewhere, including ruby-red West Virginia.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics