Watch: Matt Gaetz get mic cut by Jerry Nadler during fiery House hearing

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., cut Rep. Matt Gaetz’s, R-Fla., mic at Thursday’s hearing about the Mueller report, where members sparred over Attorney General William Barr’s decision to not attend after Democrats insisted committee lawyers be allowed to question him.

Gaetz took to Twitter to admonish Nadler’s mic-pull tweeting “Judiciary Democrats say AG Barr is "terrified." Yesterday he testified for over five hours in an open hearing. Today, they cut off my microphone. #WhoIsTerrified?”

Democrats put their own twist on Barr’s no-show, with Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn bringing a bucket of KFC to the hearing and placing it beside Barr’s empty seat.

“We will not hear from the attorney general today but this committee intends to get the information it needs to conduct the constitutional oversight and legislative responsibilities,” Nadler said before the committee on Thursday. “We will defend the constitutional scheme of equal and coordinate branches of government, we will make sure that no president becomes a monarch. We need the information without delay the hearing.”

As Nadler banged his gavel at the end of the session, Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., accused Nadler of “trampling the minority” party as Gaetz simultaneously tried to question the Democrat’s format, which Republicans are opposed, and instead had his mic pulled mid-sentence.

“Is it going to be, Mr. Chairman, there is not going to be a recognition of members who seek legitimate inquiry as to the procedures,” Gaetz said before being cut off. He proceeded to walk out of the hearing room when he realized his mic had no sound.

Nadler has threatened to issue a citation in contempt of Congress against Barr since he did not attend the hearing.