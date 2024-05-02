Matt Gaetz blasts House antisemitism legislation as ‘ridiculous hate speech bill’

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., railed against the House’s antisemitism legislation on Wednesday, blasting it as a "ridiculous hate speech bill" before the legislation was ultimately passed.

The Antisemitism Awareness Act aims to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses and would expand the legal definition of antisemitism used to enforce anti-discrimination laws. The bill comes at a time when anti-Israel protests are raging at college campuses across the country.

It was passed overwhelmingly by a 320-91 vote in the House, but that’s not before critics like Gaetz came out against its passage, saying on social media that some excerpts of the Bible would meet this bill’s definition of antisemitism.

"This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act,'" Gaetz wrote on X.

"Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!"

If passed by the Senate and signed by President Biden, the bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act would mandate that the Department of Education legally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when enforcing anti-discrimination rules.

Gaetz provided an example of one of IHRA’s definitions of antisemitism, which includes "claims of Jews killing Jesus," claiming that the Bible would fall under the definition.

"The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill," he wrote.

The IHRA defines antisemitism on its website as: "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Later on Wednesday, Gaetz doubled down on his opposition to the bill.

"I want to Abolish the Department of Education. Not empower them as the "Antisemitism police," Gaetz wrote. "Turning the DOE into the Antisemitism police would be a deeply unfortunate victory for Antisemitism, actually."

Critics of the bill attacked it as government overreach and said it would negatively impact free speech on campus.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., a Jewish progressive who is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, also opposed the legislation.

"This definition, adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance or IHRA, includes, quote, contemporary examples of antisemitism, close quote. The problem is that these examples may include protected speech in some context, particularly with respect to criticism of the state of Israel," Nadler said during debate on the bill.

"To be clear, I vehemently disagree with the sentiments toward Israel expressing those examples. And, too often, criticism of Israel does in fact take the form of virulent antisemitism."

The bill had over a dozen Democratic backers, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., who are Jewish, and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., among others.

Seventy Democrats voted against the bill, while 133 voted against it. On the Republican side, just 21 voted against the bill, with 187 GOP lawmakers in support.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who led the bill, told Fox News Digital, "When people engage in harassment or bullying of Jewish individuals where they justify the killing of Jews or use blood libel or hold Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the Israeli government — that is antisemitic. It's unfortunate that needs to be clarified, but that's why this bill is necessary."

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.