Maryland police arrest, charge cyclist seen in video confronting youth over George Floyd flyers

Maryland police arrested and charged a man who they say was the bicyclist seen in a viral video confronting a teenage girl who was posting flyers about George Floyd in Bethesda, just outside Washington, D.C.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Md., allegedly forcibly grabbed flyers from the hands of the teen, who was among a group posting the flyers along the Capital Crescent Trail around 12:45 p.m. Monday, FOX 5 of Washington reported.

Police say the suspect also pushed his bike toward a male member of the group, causing him to fall to the ground.

After being located by authorites, Brennan turned himself in Friday evening and is now facing assault charges, according to FOX 5.

The 30-second video was shot by a teenage boy who was a friend of the girl and was given to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. They then released photos of the suspect and said he was wanted for assault.The video had been seen more than 19 million times.

Early Friday, police posted a tweet thanking the community for its support. “Keep the tips coming and we will follow up,” the tweet said.

Police say members of the community sent hundreds of tips to police this week.

"Contact was made with Mr. Brennan and his legal counsel earlier today. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present. Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Mr. Brennan this evening after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives," police said in a statement.

Brennan was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The boy and the girl were posting flyers on the bike trail that said, "A man was lynched by police, What are you doing about it?" according to Fox 5 DC. They were with a third teen, another girl.

In the video, the girl, who cops say was attacked, is heard screaming “Get away from me!” as the man grabs her flyers.

The boy is heard saying, “Hey, leave her alone.”

The video then shows the man picking up his bicycle and running towards the boy with it.

The boy told FOX 5 that the man was “screaming at us, saying we are ‘inciting’ riots and calling us ‘deviants.’”

He told the station the suspect also took a swing at him.