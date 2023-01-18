Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced.

Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture secretary. Atticks founded Grow & Fortify to support value-added agricultural organizations and the businesses they represent.

Moore also has appointed Serena McIlwain to be the state's environment secretary. She has served as undersecretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

WES MOORE WINS MARYLAND DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY OVER FORMER OBAMA CABINET MEMBER TOM PEREZ

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Kurtz has been appointed secretary of natural resources. Kurtz served as the Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Carol Beatty has been appointed secretary of disabilities. She was appointed to the post by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015.

Rebecca Flora has been named planning secretary, and Carmel Roques has been appointed secretary of aging.

Kevin Anderson has been appointed to lead the state's commerce department.

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller has been appointed special secretary of opioid response.