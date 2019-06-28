Mark Levin: 2020 Dems' policies will 'destroy' key aspects of American society

Democratic presidential candidates' policy platforms will run the nation deeper into debt and transform American society, according to Mark Levin.

Americans must unite against the candidates' agendas to prevent "socialism" and retain "Americanism," Levin claimed Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"They have plans that will do nothing but destroy this society," he said.

"We never talk about liberty anymore or individualism anymore or success or true free market capitalism. Look around you look at all the wealth that we have. You go to a grocery store there's everything you want in a grocery store look around your home.

"Why would we destroy such a society? It's time to take on the left. Time to take on the Democrat leadership. It's time to take on socialism with Americanism ... We never talk about liberty anymore, or individualism anymore, or success."

He mentioned several proposals including wealth taxes, Medicare-for-all, paid family leave and student debt forgiveness.

Levin claimed the Soviet Union's 1936 Constitution inspired or mirrors such initiatives, which he said were heralded by two candidates in particular.

"Article 118: Citizens of the U.S.S.R. have the right to work, that is, are guaranteed the right to employment and payment for their work in accordance with its quantity and quality," he said.

"Article 119: Citizens of the U.S.S.R. have the right to rest and leisure ... the institution of annual vacations with full pay for workers and employees and the provision of a wide network of sanatoria, rest homes and clubs for the accommodation of the working people -- Sounds just like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren."

The conservative radio host continued, arguing some Democrats, "embrace not the American dream, but the Soviet dream."

"Why is it that we don't have serious, substantive discussions about what they're proposing and how they're going to be paid for?" he asked.

The "Unfreedom of the Press" author said he believed such policies will make the nation's debt problems even worse.

"We have a crushing debt," he said.

"We have a fiscal operating debt of $22 trillion. Our economy produces slightly over $18 trillion in goods and services every year. That's enormous."