Mark Levin: Mainstream media 'abandoned the pursuit of objectivity'

The mainstream media is no longer trying to be objective in their reporting, according to Mark Levin.

The host of Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin" claimed Wednesday on "Hannity" that the media are trying to promote a progressive political platform.

"They have abandoned the pursuit of objectivity for social activism, progressivism, and the Democratic Party agenda. And, they promote that agenda day in and day out. In fact, they lead it," Levin claimed.

Levin said he believes the prevalence of the term "impeachment" in the day-to-day lexicon is not because of any actions on the part of President Trump, but because the media continues to cover the prospect of such a development.

"The reason we talk about impeachment today is not because the president committed any impeachable offenses, it is because the media and the Democratic Party want to remove him," he said. "The reason we spent two-and-a-half years talking about collusion with Russia... [was] not because there was any evidence, but because this is what the media was pushing."

The radio host continued, saying the right to freedom of the press was meant as a service to the American people and not a means to push any alleged agenda.

"It's in there for the American people. Why do we have freedom of the press? We have freedom of the press to expand freedom of speech among the American people," he said.

"The point of news and newsrooms is to give us the information through which we can make decisions about our families, our lives, our government, our country, so we can be informed."

He added he believes the difference between commentators like himself and some reporters on network television is that he and hosts like Sean Hannity express to their audience when they have a political view on something.

"The difference is we're transparent. We tell people who we are," he said.