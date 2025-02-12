Marjorie Taylor Greene shares what's next for House DOGE panel, whether Elon Musk would testify

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is already planning future hearings for her new subcommittee panel, which was named to correspond with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Greene told reporters after her subcommittee's first public event that the next two would examine the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and media outlets NPR and PBS.

Musk has also targeted NPR and USAID since leading President Donald Trump's DOGE advisory team.

"We're working on filling the calendar with many more important issues, departments, government programs that the American people deserve direct, hard transparency into," Greene told reporters. "And then we're going to be coming up with solutions."

BLACK CAUCUS CHAIR ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'PURGE' OF 'MINORITY' FEDERAL WORKERS

When asked if one of those hearings could feature Musk himself, Greene suggested that was not in the works.

"I think Democrats want Elon Musk in front of the committee so they can berate him, attack him and harass him," Greene said. "Right now, President Trump, myself and many others really want Elon Musk to stay focused on what he's doing, and that is rooting out the waste, fraud and abuse that has continued on for years within the federal government agencies."

She said her committee would release a report "in a matter of days" on its findings from its first hearing, which focused on government spending through the lens of the $36 trillion national debt.

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

Greene said the report "is going to highlight what we found in this hearing and the solutions that we have to implement in Congress."

"I'll be meeting with chairs of committees of jurisdiction, and I'll be talking with the speaker, our leader and our whip and all of Congress to put these solutions into practice as soon as possible," she said.

The hearing, which ran roughly two hours, saw Democrats repeatedly try to shift the focus onto Musk and his activities, earning rebukes from Republican lawmakers in the room.

"You're having to defend all of this crazy spending, all of this crazy waste. So how do you do it? You do ad hominem attacks, you attack the messenger," Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said during the hearing. "Oh, Elon Musk, right? He's rich. He must be evil, right? That's the attacks. Really? You can't do any better than that?"

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, dismissed concerns after the hearing that Democrats' focus on Musk would be a potent attack strategy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think it's going to win with the American people," Cloud told Fox News Digital. "I think what they'll see is that the American people voted for what is happening right now, and they want to see dramatic change. They know that the federal government is not working for their benefit, and want to see a major course correction."

The DOGE subcommittee operates under the House Oversight Committee. It's the first committee gavel for Greene.