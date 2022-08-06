Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marines
Published

Marine Corps gets first Black 4-star general in 246-year history

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will command all U.S. military forces in Africa

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the first Black four-star general in the branch's 246-year history, was sworn in Saturday morning during a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Langley will serve as commander of U.S. Africa Command, which is based out of Stuttgart, Germany, and will command all U.S. military forces in Africa.

The Senate confirmed Langley's appointment to the rank of General on Monday. 

He was nominated by President Biden in June.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, AUGUST 4, 1790, COAST GUARD IS ESTABLISHED BY ALEXANDER HAMILTON

FILE - Lt. Gen. Michael Langley testifies during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on Thursday, July 21, 2021. 

FILE - Lt. Gen. Michael Langley testifies during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on Thursday, July 21, 2021.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Speaking during the ceremony, the Shreveport, Alabama, native discussed equity and inclusion at the Marine Corps, family and sacrifice.

He asked attendees to recognize that the milestone was about those who had come before him, including the first commissioned Black Marine: Frederick C. Branch.

He said his promotion was about the symbolism of what would sow seeds of inspiration. 

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is sworn in at a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is sworn in at a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Fox News)

NAVY AND MARINE CORPS F-35 JETS UNDERGOING INSPECTION WITH 'HIGH PRIORITY' AFTER POSSIBLE EJECTION SEAT ISSUE

A 37-year Marine Corps. veteran, Langley graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington.

He joined as an Artillery Officer in 1985. 

Serving in Somalia, Japan and Afghanistan, Langley commanded Marines at every level. 

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley's swearing in at a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley's swearing in at a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a General Officer, Langley has held billets including Deputy Commanding General for II Marine Expeditionary Force, Commanding General for 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Commander for Marine Forces Europe and Africa, Deputy Commanding general for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic and Deputy Commander for Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command," the Marine Corps." said in a statement. 

Langley is also known for his intelligence, powerlifting and dominating flag football games. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

More from Politics