2020 candidate Marianne Williamson: 'We have swerved away from the principles' of America's founding

2020 Democrat Marianne Williamson said Monday that her presidential campaign features a nonpartisan conversation that she hopes will help Americans "re-embrace" democratic values and "the statement of principle in our Declaration of Independence."

Williamson, a self-help author and lecturer, said on the Fox News Rundown podcast that "we have swerved away from [democratic] principles" and "the deep humanitarian values and principles that make any human endeavor meaningful."

"There is a conversation that I am having in my campaign that I don't feel is being had elsewhere, and it's a conversation that I believe represents the deepest underpinnings of our democracy," Williamson said.

She told host Chris Foster her campaign's discussion has nothing to do with being "left or right."

"I believe we have been swerving, for the last 40 years, in a direction that has not only corrupted our government but has hijacked our values system."

In a message released last year, Williamson said that America has not been "functioning as a government of the people, by the people and for the people."

Williamson previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California in the 2014 blanket primary to replace outgoing Rep. Henry Waxman, a Democrat.

In the 2016 presidential race, she supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who ran as a Democrat against eventual party nominee Hillary Clinton.