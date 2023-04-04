Manhattan DA Bragg to give highly anticipated speech after Trump arraignment reveals 34 felony counts

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is scheduled to deliver remarks at a press conference later Tuesday following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

The press conference — during which Bragg is expected to address Trump's indictment and the charges filed against the former president — is slated for 3:45 p.m., the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said. Bragg will address the media outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump was arraigned on dozens of charges stemming from Bragg's years-long investigation into his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The indictment in the case, unsealed at the arraignment, includes 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

During the arraignment, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyers were expected to file a motion to dismiss the case.

The historic court appearance came less than a week after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.

However, federal prosecutors opted against charging Trump in the case.