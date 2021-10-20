Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Manchin calls 'bulls---' on report that he may leave Democratic Party

Manchin knocks down report that he was considering leaving Democratic Party

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Joe Manchin pushes back on report he considered leaving Democratic Party Video

Joe Manchin pushes back on report he considered leaving Democratic Party

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen discusses new report claiming Sen. Joe Manchin could leave Democratic Party.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters on Wednesday that a report about him potentially leaving the Democratic Party is "bulls---."

Manchin was swarmed by reporters ahead of the vote for President Biden’s controversial Education Department nominee Catherine Lhamon asking him about a report that said the senator was considering leaving his party and becoming an independent.

The West Virginia Democrat told the gaggle of reporters that he has "no control over the rumors" before calling the Wednesday report "bulls---."

MANCHIN STANDS FIRM, DECLARES HE CANNOT SUPPORT TRILLIONS MORE IN SPENDING

The report by Mother Jones alleged that Manchin was eyeing the exit ramp from his leftward-lurching party over the size of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package, which he wants to see drop to $1.75 trillion.

According to the report, Manchin was considering becoming an "American Independent" should the price tag not drop – a point of contention between Manchin, whose vote is a needed legislative linchpin for the Democrats.

Additionally, Mother Jones reported that the senator had a two-step plan to hit the eject button from the Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first step involved sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., renouncing his Democratic leadership position as the Senate Democrats’ communications and policy vice chair to pressure Schumer into lowering the bill's costs.

If Schumer didn’t budge, Manchin would have reportedly changed his voter registration to independent, according to the report. 

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics