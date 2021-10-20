Manchin calls 'bulls---' on report that he may leave Democratic Party

Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., told reporters on Wednesday that a report about him potentially leaving the Democratic Party is "bulls---."

Manchin was swarmed by reporters ahead of the vote for President Biden’s controversial Education Department nominee Catherine Lhamon asking him about a report that said the senator was considering leaving his party and becoming an independent.

The West Virginia Democrat told the gaggle of reporters that he has "no control over the rumors" before calling the Wednesday report "bulls---."

MANCHIN STANDS FIRM, DECLARES HE CANNOT SUPPORT TRILLIONS MORE IN SPENDING

The report by Mother Jones alleged that Manchin was eyeing the exit ramp from his leftward-lurching party over the size of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package, which he wants to see drop to $1.75 trillion.

According to the report, Manchin was considering becoming an "American Independent" should the price tag not drop – a point of contention between Manchin, whose vote is a needed legislative linchpin for the Democrats.

Additionally, Mother Jones reported that the senator had a two-step plan to hit the eject button from the Democrats.

The first step involved sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., renouncing his Democratic leadership position as the Senate Democrats’ communications and policy vice chair to pressure Schumer into lowering the bill's costs.

If Schumer didn’t budge, Manchin would have reportedly changed his voter registration to independent, according to the report.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.