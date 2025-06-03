Expand / Collapse search
Kai Trump

Man caught scaling Mar-A-Lago wall wanted to 'marry' Trump's granddaughter, 'spread the gospel': report

Anthony Thomas Reyes was detained by Palm Beach police after scaling a fence at Trump’s Florida resort with unusual intentions

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
A man detained by the Secret Service early Tuesday morning after attempting to jump the wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort, reportedly told law enforcement that he wanted to gain entry to "spread the gospel" to Trump and marry his teenage granddaughter.

Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was arrested by the Palm Beach Police Department early Tuesday morning after attempting to unlawfully enter the president's Florida resort, according to booking records from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. 

The police report detailing the incident reportedly chronicled how Reyes, who was previously arrested over the New Year's holiday after once again trying to illegally enter Mar-a-Lago, told officers he wanted to get into Trump's resort to "spread the gospel" to the president and marry his granddaughter, Kai.

TRUMP’S GRANDDAUGHTER POKES FUN AT TIGER WOODS WHILE ASKING SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ABOUT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ARREST

Man arrested for trying to enter Mar-a-Lago said he wanted to marry Trump's granddaughter

Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was arrested by the Palm Beach Police Department early Tuesday morning after attempting to unlawfully enter the president's Florida resort, according to booking records from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Reyes reportedly told law enforcement he wanted to "spread the gospel" to Trump and marry his granddaughter, Kai.

Reyes was initially arrested on trespassing charges and given a $1,000 bond, but his bond was subsequently raised to $50,000, according to records from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Federal charges could likely follow. 

The president was in the nation's capital at the time of the incident. 

"An adult male was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Palm Beach Police Department for unlawfully entering the Mar-a-Lago Club property in Florida. Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms," the U.S. Secret Service told Fox News Digital. "U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene. Palm Beach Police officers responded to the scene and took the individual into custody, charging him with occupied trespassing."

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO CLIMB FENCE OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

Kai and Donald Trump selfie

Kai Trump (LEFT), the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., can be seen taking a selfie with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.  (@kaitrumpgolfer via Instagram)

Reyes's Tuesday arrest was not the first time he tried to enter the president's Florida compound, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Per the arrest report, according to the local outlet, Palm Beach police issued a warning to Reyes for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, when Trump was present at the property.

