US Crime

Florida man arrested after allegedly climbing over wall at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

No motive disclosed for alleged offense

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A man has been charged with jumping over a wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this week. 

Bijan Arceo, 32, was charged with trespassing with the intent to commit an offense. Palm Beach police officers responded to the club just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to assist Secret Service agents who detained someone on the property. 

‘PROMPT REMOVAL’: TRUMP DHS EXPANDS EXPEDITED DEPORTATION POWERS AS OPERATIONS RAMP UP

Bijan Arceo mugshot

Bijan Arceo, 32, allegedly climbed over a wall that surrounded Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Arceo got inside the resort from South Ocean Boulevard by the north service gate, Fox 29 reported, citing a police affidavit. 

Arceo had not entered the sweep area or had been granted permission to enter the protected site, the Secret Service said. 

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

A Coast Guard boat patrols outside Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Around the property were numerous signs that state "No Trespassing," with tall gates that remain closed when not in use.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Palm Beach Police Department and Secret Service. Arceo is being held in the Palm Beach County jail on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records. 

Zijie Li, 38

Zijie Li was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago in July. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office | Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File)

In July, Zijie Li was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. Li, a California resident, tried to gain access to the club multiple times over several months, authorities said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.