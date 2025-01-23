Florida man arrested after allegedly climbing over wall at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

A man has been charged with jumping over a wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this week.

Bijan Arceo, 32, was charged with trespassing with the intent to commit an offense. Palm Beach police officers responded to the club just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to assist Secret Service agents who detained someone on the property.

Police said Arceo got inside the resort from South Ocean Boulevard by the north service gate, Fox 29 reported, citing a police affidavit.

Arceo had not entered the sweep area or had been granted permission to enter the protected site, the Secret Service said.

Around the property were numerous signs that state "No Trespassing," with tall gates that remain closed when not in use.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Palm Beach Police Department and Secret Service. Arceo is being held in the Palm Beach County jail on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

In July, Zijie Li was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. Li, a California resident, tried to gain access to the club multiple times over several months, authorities said.