Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Man arrested at Trump rally in Maine carrying knife and wooden baton

The South Dakota governor 'was not in harm’s way' at any point

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man wielding a knife and wooden baton was arrested at a campaign rally for President Trump in Maine Wednesday where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared. 

Peter Beitzell, 58, allegedly harassed attendees while holding the weapons at a campaign in Bangor, Maine. 

The South Dakota governor “was not in harm’s way” at any point, according to ABC News. Her security detail engaged the man at one point. 

Beitzell eventually returned to his car and put his weapons away. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, and posted $200 bail. 

Beitzell, who doesn’t like Trump, said things heated up when he flipped off a Trump bus driving by. 

PRESIDENT TRUMP PITCHES NEVADA VOTERS FROM ARIZONA AFTER RALLY-RELATED FINES 

He said he displayed weapons when he felt threatened by three men who were approaching him. 

“Yes, I was an idiot,” Beitzell said. “I was a dummy who pulled a weapon, but there were three of them marching over toward me,” he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Noem is stumping for Trump in the Northeast, with stops in Maine and New Hampshire. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election