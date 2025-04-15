Major university medical center accused of hiding DEI programs, influential Senator calls them out

FIRST ON FOX: Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent a letter Tuesday to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) calling on the medical school to comply with President Donald Trump's Executive Order on ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs at educational institutions.

The letter comes after VUMC reportedly took steps to hide many of its DEI resources as opposed to getting rid of them, following the president's Executive Orders.

Consumers Research, a conservative nonprofit that was following medical schools' responses to Trump's orders on ending DEI discovered that VUMC was taking steps to hide some of theirs behind password-protected web pages. In response to criticism, a VUMC spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time that it was undergoing "a thorough review" of its programs to figure out "where revisions may be required to remain in compliance, including updating information on websites and other public platforms."

According to an updated review, VUMC's Office of Diversity and Inclusion website remains behind a password-protected web page. Same with the DEI web page on VUMC's Department of Medicine website, resources touting "climate care is health care," and a web page for the school's "Inaugural Climate Change Action & Sustainability Summit." Other resources which had previously appeared to be hidden behind password protected web pages – rather than deleted – such as a YouTube video about "The War on DEI," appear to have been deleted since criticism over the matter was unleashed against the school.

"Offices such as the Office of Health Equity, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Office for Diversity Affairs are seemingly still active," Blackburn said in her letter. "These offices have advocated for ‘collectively addressing systemic inequities’ and ‘confronting structural racism.’" Among the priorities of this program, was to hire "diverse biomedical researchers," Black burn pointed out.

Blackburn also noted that VUMC was the recipient of more than $66 million this fiscal year from the National Institutes of Health – alone. Meanwhile, VUMC has invested over $17 million to support its "DEI and Belonging Program," she said.

"This is only one of many examples of VUMC investing in DEI initiatives instead of lifesaving medical research," Blackburn's letter continued. "Additionally, VUMC’s track record on embracing harmful woke initiatives is grim," Blackburn added. "VUMC has previously performed sex-change surgeries on minors before suspending the program after public outrage."

VUMC was investigated by Tennessee's Attorney General's Office in 2023 amid allegations that a doctor at VUMC was manipulating medical billing codes to evade insurance coverage-limitations for transgender treatments. The investigation followed a video released in 2022, which allegedly showed a VUMC doctor touting transgender surgeries for minors as "huge money makers" and telling anyone with a religious objection to providing them should quit.

"President Trump has been clear on this issue. His recent executive orders correctly prohibited DEI programs at federally funded research institutions and ended the recognition of gender identity apart from biological sex," Blackburn concluded in her letter.

"As a beneficiary of federal funding, VUMC has a responsibility to align with the President’s executive orders and return to a focus on lifesaving research as opposed to woke DEI initiatives. Instead of covering up VUMC’s DEI initiatives, I urge you to comply with President Trump’s effort to responsibility allocate taxpayer dollars and immediately cease all DEI initiatives."

The Senator told Fox News that "discriminatory" DEI programs, such as those at VUMC, actually serve to "do more harm than good." She also urged VUMC to "put Tennesseans first" by fully complying with the president's Executive Orders.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, VUMC said, "Vanderbilt University Medical Center is eliminating all DEI programs and is fully complying with Executive Actions on DEI. Shortly after the Executive Orders were issued, VUMC began removing related content on internal and external websites to reflect the termination of these programs. VUMC will continue to comply with federal mandates and directives."