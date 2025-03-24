Maine Dems push for tampons in boys' bathrooms amid ongoing debate over trans sports participation

Democrats in Maine are pushing a bill that would require all public schools to provide tampons in boys' bathrooms starting in middle school, a move that comes as state leaders continue to face backlash over their stance on transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

LD 155, introduced by state Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, seeks to "require" all public schools in the state that serve grades 6–12 to make tampons and sanitary pads available in all student bathrooms, including those designated specifically for males.

The bill is being pushed during an ongoing debate over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete on female sports teams, particularly in high school.

"This is really quite clearly a pattern that reveals where the legislative Democrats' priorities are," said state Rep. Rachel Henderson, R-Rumford. Henderson likened the move to an ongoing budget battle in the legislature, which saw Democrats usurp Republican authority in order to get their priorities across by passing a bill without a two-thirds majority. The move has delayed critical funds needed for the states' Medicaid program, according to Henderson.

"It just kind of shows how out of touch the legislative Democrats here in Maine are when their priorities are paying for tampons in boys' bathrooms rather than ensuring that we have any type of balanced budget," she said.

Meanwhile, Assistant House Minority Leader Katrina Smith, R–Palermo, said Democrats in the state legislature think "they can push through anything they want," even at the expense of taxpayers, because they have control over both chambers and the governor's office.

"Maine is ground zero for these types of policies," Smith told Fox News Digital. "They think that, because they have the majority in every body, that they can push through anything they want and anything they want usually costs taxpayers money as well, which this would."

Earlier this year, Democrats in the state legislature voted to censure GOP state Rep. Laurel Libby, who has been an outspoken advocate against state leaders choosing to defy President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's athletics. The censure vote followed Libby’s opposition to state leaders' decision that Maine’s Human Rights Law – which mandates athletic eligibility be based on gender identity – takes precedence over the president’s executive order banning that practice.

Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has supported the move to defy Trump's executive order on trans sports participation as well, telling the president at the White House last month, "We’ll see you in court," in reference to the matter.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cloutier for comment on her bill that would require schools to provide tampons in boys' bathrooms, but did not receive a response in time for publication.