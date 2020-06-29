Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn says his GOP primary upset is 'by no means' a referendum on Trump

Madison Cawthorn will face Democrat Moe Davis in the general election

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Madison Cawthorn: Congress members in office for decades not good for AmericaVideo

Political newcomer and North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn discusses winning the GOP primary at the minimum age of entry.

North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, who beat his Trump-endorsed opponent last week, said his primary victory was "by no means" a referendum on President Trump.

"I by no means believe that my victory was a referendum on his influence in this district, because I will stress that over 99 percent of my voters will be voting for President Trump," Cawthorn said Monday on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria."

Cawthorn, who is 24 years old, said Trump called him shortly after his primary victory.

"He really congratulated me, he defined it as beautiful, and we’re really looking forward to getting to work with him," he said. "He invited me up to the Oval Office in a couple of weeks."

Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Hendersonville, N.C. (Patrick Sebastian/Cawthorn Campaign via AP)

Cawthorn defeated fellow Republican Lynda Bennett in western North Carolina for a shot at the House seat that was held until recently by Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff.

"We knew we were going win," Cawthorn said. "We had a grassroots campaign so we had a finger on the pulse of the district."

Cawthorn will face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, in the general election.

