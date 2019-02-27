Lynne Patton, housing official who sat behind Meadows at Cohen hearing, defends Trump

Trump associate Lynne Patton defended President Trump in an interview on Wednesday after her appearance during the explosive Michael Cohen hearing on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., had invited Patton, a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) official, as a guest at the House Oversight Committee hearing, to counter former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s claim that Trump was a “racist.”

“She says that as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was racist,” Meadows told Cohen.

Later on in the hearing, freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., accused Meadows of using a black woman “as a prop.”

Meadows blasted Tlaib’s charge. “My nieces and nephews are people of color. Not many people know that,” he said. “And, to indicate that I asked someone who is a personal friend of the Trump family, who has worked for him, who knows this particular individual, that she’s coming in to be a prop? It’s racist to suggest that I ask her to come in here for that reason.”

During an interview with The Hill, Patton offered support for Trump.

“I’ve known Michael Cohen for 10-plus years. I’ve known the president for probably the same amount of time. Michael Cohen knows I know the truth and the truth is, is that it doesn’t take 15 years to realize somebody is a racist, unless of course, they are not,” Patton said.

She went on to say that she believed that Cohen was testifying on Capitol Hill this week to “get a reduced sentence.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for offenses including tax fraud and lying to Congress.