Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Loyal Ex-Biden aide says fateful debate against Trump was 'overblown' in closed-door House grilling

Andrew Bates is the 11th former Biden official to appear before the House Oversight Committee

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Ex-Biden spokesman invokes Ghislaine Maxwell, ignores reporter questions after Oversight probe Video

Ex-Biden spokesman invokes Ghislaine Maxwell, ignores reporter questions after Oversight probe

Former Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates met with the House Oversight Committee for its Biden cover-up probe.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of former President Joe Biden's top spokespeople dismissed the fallout from the former president's disastrous June 2024 debate performance during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee that lasted over five hours.

Andrew Bates, who served as White House senior deputy press secretary and worked in Biden's communications shop for nearly his entire term, said reactions to Biden's debate against then-candidate Donald Trump were "overblown," according to a source familiar with his interview.

Bates "ultimately agreed with President Biden’s decision to drop out" after viewing polling data the week Biden made his choice to drop his re-election bid, the source said.

A source close to Bates, however, said after he had time to process the then-president’s decision and a turn in public polling during the final week of Biden's candidacy, he agreed Biden had made the right decision to withdraw.

COMER DISMISSES BIDEN DOCTOR'S BID FOR PAUSE IN COVER-UP PROBE: 'THROWING OUT EVERY EXCUSE'

Joe Biden

Then-President Joe Biden speaks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He dismissed concerns about Biden's age as a "polling problem," however, and wrote off Americans' concerns about his age and abilities as the product of mainstream media and right-wing critics, according to the first source – similar to previous Biden allies in their closed-door interviews.

The former spokesman also described relatively infrequent interactions with Biden and allegedly said Biden only met with his press team a few times in a year.

"He would see President Biden in person a little over once a month, but this could be anything from travel, going with him to the Hill or just seeing him in the hallway," the first source said.

But a former Biden White House staffer argued that the press secretary and the communications director were the default representatives of the press and communications team for daily meetings with the president.

RON KLAIN DODGES REPORTERS AFTER MARATHON GRILLING IN BIDEN COVER-UP PROBE

Andrew Bates at the White House

Former White House spokesman Andrew Bates, pictured March 28, 2022, appeared before the House Oversight Committee. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Bates also allegedly told investigators he supported the sweeping, and controversial, pardon granted to Hunter Biden toward the end of the president's term. 

The second source, however, said Bates told investigators that Biden conducted himself "honorably" when asked whether any of his actions were done to benefit his son's business dealings.

That pardon and the hundreds of other clemency orders signed by Biden are of particular interest to the House Oversight Committee.

Oversight Committee Republicans are investigating whether Biden's top White House allies covered up signs of mental decline in the former president, and by extension, are looking into whether executive actions signed by autopen were executed with Biden's full awareness and approval.

Biden himself told the New York Times recently that he made every clemency decision on his own.

His allies have also blasted the GOP-led probe as a partisan exercise.

Karine Jean-Pierre speaking

Former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be the next ex-aide to appear, slated to be interviewed Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

During his opening statement, obtained by Fox News Digital, Bates defended Biden's fitness for office while criticizing Trump's own actions as president.

"I was proud to support Joe Biden as President because we believe in the same values. In the White House, it was universally understood that Joe Biden was in charge. That is completely consistent with my personal experience with the President," Bates told House investigators, according to another source.

A House Oversight Committee spokesperson blasted Bates as "delusional" and accused his opening statement of leaking to media before he read it in the room.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bates via his public relations firm Wolfpack Strategies, as well as his counsel, for further comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue