Lori Chavez-DeRemer heading to Mar-a-Lago after being floated for Labor Secretary: sources

A House Republican whose name has been floated for Secretary of Labor is traveling to Mar-a-Lago at the end of this week, two sources told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., who recently lost re-election in a close race against Democrat Janelle Bynum, is in consideration to lead the Labor Department, according to Politico.

Her travel down to President-elect Trump’s Florida home could mean that she is a serious contender for the role.

Chavez-DeRemer’s candidacy is backed by the Teamsters Union, who Trump allies had been trying to court earlier this year in their bid to broaden the Republican base ahead of the 2024 election.

She would be the fourth current House Republican selected for the new Trump administration after House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

But unlike the others, her elevation to Trump’s Cabinet would not take away from the GOP’s razor-thin House majority.

When reached by Fox News Digital, Chavez-DeRemer’s spokesperson did not comment directly on the congresswoman’s travel plans but shared her statement on the Teamsters’ endorsement for the role.

"I’d be honored to have the opportunity to support President Trump’s mission to empower and grow our nation’s workforce. Hardworking Americans finally have a lifeline with the president, and I’d work tirelessly to support his impressive efforts to remake the Republican Party into the Party of the American worker," she said.

Multiple House Republican allies of hers have also lauded her as a potential Trump Cabinet pick on social media.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, a former Trump 2020 campaign staffer, wrote on X that she "would be a fantastic Labor Secretary."

Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., and Pete Sauber, R-Minn., shared similar praise on the platform, among others.

"She is a champion for workers; she is a problem solver, and she is a no nonsense leader," Rep. Marc Molinaro, who a source said is also being considered for a high-ranking role in the Department of Transportation, wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.