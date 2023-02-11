Long-shot WH candidate Perry Johnson spends six-figures on Super Bowl ad blasting 'fat,’ ‘bloated' govt

FIRST ON FOX: Long-shot White House candidate Perry Johnson is dropping a six-figure Super Bowl ad blasting the "fat" and "bloated" federal government.

Johnson, a Michigan Republican businessman , will drop his Super Bowl ad on Sunday in Iowa media markets and is spending $192,000 on the ad.

The ad, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, takes aim at several Democrats in the federal government, depicting comically fat versions of President Biden; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and others.

WHITE HOUSE TRIPLES DOWN ON BIDEN’S FALSE CLAIM REPUBLICANS WANT TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

The ad kicks off with the inflated Schumer asking for "pie" after he’s asked what he is "doing about the bloated cost of government." The parody Schumer is followed by a blimped-out independent socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Schumer then parks himself next to the enlarged Democrat Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff of California before the scene cuts to the obese Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow supersized "Squad" members Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"Just pay the government more," the parody Ocasio-Cortez says.

"That’s not the solution," Johnson says in the ad. "That’s the problem."

"We know bestest… bester… we’re besterest," a balloon-shaped Biden says in the commercial.

Johnson then promoted his free book, "Two Cents to Save America," and argued that if "Washington cuts the budget just two percent a year, problem solved."

The ad claims Johnson’s work in quality controls "saved" the American automotive industry and says that "next, he’ll save America."

"Yes, I want the whole pie," the parody Schumer says with a pair of his rotund Democratic colleagues behind him.

"Get two books, send one to Schumer," Johnson said with the double-stuffed Democrats behind him. "I’m serious, this isn’t rocket science. We can afford to live again."

Johnson’s Super Bowl ad is his second in two years, his last one coming during his short unsuccessful run for Michigan governor last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His candidacy for the Michigan governor’s mansion ended along with several other GOP candidates after state officials found forged signatures from paid circulators on their nominating petitions.

The long-shot candidate entered the Republican presidential primary that is expected to see a robust lineup.