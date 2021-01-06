Rep. Liz Cheney slams Trump for 'intolerable' conduct, says president 'incited the mob'

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., slammed President Trump Wednesday following an afternoon of unrest at the U.S. Capitol that saw at least one woman shot and killed.

"What is important is to recognize we just had a violent mob assault the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent us from carrying out our constitutional duty," Cheney told "Special Report" host Bret Baier.

"There is no question that the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. This is what America is not."

Cheney went on to call on Trump to take responsibility for the unrest and claimed he is "abusing the trust" of his supporters.

"The electoral college voted December 14th," she said. "Our job in the Capitol is to count the votes. We will count the votes, but there are serious questions about the president's involvement and responsibility for what happened here tonight ... and it cannot be tolerated."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump blasted Cheney in a marathon speech on the Ellipse, invoking her name during a critique of "endless wars" that do not directly serve American interests.

The president noted that Cheney was among several Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, as well as Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have not supported his effort to object to the congressional tally of electoral votes.

"We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good -- The Liz Cheneys of the world," he said during the speech.

On "Special Report," Cheney claimed Trump had tarnished the unique American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power and respect for law enforcement.

"It is just absolutely unacceptable," she said. "And the president's response so far has been completely intolerable and insufficient."