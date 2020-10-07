Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris set to kick off

The 2020 election is less than three weeks away

Vice presidential debate will be marked by stark policy differencesVideo

Vice presidential debate will be marked by stark policy differences

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joins 'Fox News @ Night' to preview the Pence-Harris matchup

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The moderator for the sole contest between the two candidates will be USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. The event is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election