Live Updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris set to kick off
The 2020 election is less than three weeks away
The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
The moderator for the sole contest between the two candidates will be USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. The event is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
