LIVE UPDATES: Republicans propose delaying Trump's impeachment to February

Republicans propose delaying Trump's impeachment to February
Former president's new legal team would have time to prepare his defense
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed delaying former President Trump's impeachment trial until February so the former president's new legal team will have time to prepare his defense.
The Democrat-led House rushed a vote last week to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" after a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and delayed the certification of President Biden's electoral college win. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she expects to transmit the article to the Senate "soon" to launch a Senate trial.
But McConnell told his GOP colleagues on a call Thursday that a two-week delay would allow Trump to ready his legal defense and ensure due process.
