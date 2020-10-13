Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Trump tests negative for coronavirus on consecutive days

Fox News
close
Is President Trump really immune from COVID-19 after negative test?Video

Is President Trump really immune from COVID-19 after negative test?

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Dr. Richard Besser joins 'The Story.'

President Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus “on consecutive days” and is "not infectious to others," his White House physician said Monday.  

Trump hailed on Monday the medical care received in his first rally since testing positive for the coronavirus, vowing to a crowd in Sanford, Florida that he would ensure the whole country enjoyed the type of treatment afforded to him.

Follow below for updates on Trump's health. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election