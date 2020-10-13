Live Updates: Trump tests negative for coronavirus on consecutive days
President Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus “on consecutive days” and is "not infectious to others," his White House physician said Monday.
Trump hailed on Monday the medical care received in his first rally since testing positive for the coronavirus, vowing to a crowd in Sanford, Florida that he would ensure the whole country enjoyed the type of treatment afforded to him.
