Live Updates: House Republican who voted to impeach Trump facing criticism

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump on charges of "incitement of an insurrection," is facing criticism from her district's conservative base.

"On behalf of our entire membership, the [Clark County Republican Women] Executive Board is unified in condemning your actions to betray a sitting Republican President. And this vote will never be forgotten, as your action is a personal affront to the 70 million plus Americans who voted for our President," Clark County Republican Women wrote in a letter to Herrera Beutler.

FAST FACTS With 10 Republican votes, Trump's second impeachment was the most bipartisan one in history.



Clark County Republican Women vowed to back a primary challenge to Herrera Beutler over the impeachment vote. Clark County Republican Women vowed to back a primary challenge to Herrera Beutler over the impeachment vote.

Herrera Beutler represents Washington's Clark County, near the Washington-Oregon border.

