Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Top Republicans back Trump's election fight

Fox News
close
Trump campaign demands vote audit to preserve election integrityVideo

Trump campaign demands vote audit to preserve election integrity

Fox News contributor and George Washington law professor Jonathon Turley joins 'Hannity' with reaction and analysis

Top Republican officials are continuing to back President Trump's quest to challenge the 2020 presidential election via recounts and allegations of voter fraud, days after Fox News and other media outlets projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.

Despite Biden being projected as winning key swing states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada, the results have yet to be certified. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are defending Trump’s right to pursue all legal avenues.

The president, meanwhile criticized Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt in a tweet on Wednesday, accusing the Republican official of ignoring his campaign’s claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania’s largest city.

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fight. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election