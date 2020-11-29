Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Ossoff makes case for Senate seat as all eyes focus on Georgia

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Sunday – saying that if Democrats don’t win control of the upper chamber of Congress than McConnell will stonewall any legislation going through the Senate.

Ossoff, who faces a Jan. 5 runoff election against Republican Sen. David Perdue, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Joe Biden’s administration needs “the capacity ... to govern in the midst of a crisis” and that a Republican-held Senate would hamper any initiatives put forth by the incoming White House, especially when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

