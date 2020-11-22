Live Updates: Giuliani says Powell not part of Trump’s legal team after election fraud claims

President Trump’s campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, saying that the lawyer who has been alleging voter fraud in the November election is “not a member of the Trump Legal Team.”

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” said Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer for Trump, Jenna Ellis, in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

No further details or clarification was offered.

Powell claimed in an interview with Newsmax that Dominion Voting Systems "has a long history of rigging elections" and that this is "what it was created to do to begin with."

