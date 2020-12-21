Live Updates: Warnock's former group hit with liens for failing to pay unemployment taxes

The New Georgia Project, which Raphael Warnock was the chairman of for three years, was hit with liens for failing to pay unemployment taxes in three different quarters in 2018 while the now-Senate candidate was at the helm of the group.

The liens, which had not been canceled as of Thursday, totaled more than $7,800 combined. One lien was issued in February 2019 and encompassed the quarters ending on June 30, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018. The other was issued in May 2019 and hit the group for not paying its unemployment taxes in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018.

FAST FACTS Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project.



If Republicans win just one of the races Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will secure another two years in his current job.

Warnock chaired New Georgia Project, which was founded by Stacey Abrams, from 2017 to early 2020, when he left to run for Senate. The New Georgia Project is a group that aims to register voters, particularly people of color and younger voters.

