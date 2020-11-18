Live Updates: Trump legal team pushes forward election challenge

President Trump's legal team, and the commander-in-chief's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, laid out an aggressive attack against the election results Thursday.

But while Giuliani leveled accusations of a "centralized" voter fraud plan from coast to coast, he did not present any direct evidence.

Also on Thursday, the Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit in Michigan over voting results there.

"We withdrew because we won!" the president tweeted.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will campaign on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates Friday in Georgia's runoff elections, with control of the chamber on the line.

FAST FACTS President-elect Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 79,513,515 votes to 73,601,516 votes

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fight. Mobile users click here.