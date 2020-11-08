Live Updates: Bipartisan group urges Trump administration to begin post-election transition process

The Center for Presidential Transition advisory board is urging the Trump administration to move forward “to immediately begin the post-election transition process.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden indicated on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his government, as Donald President Trump continues to challenge the results of the election and refuses the concede.

Biden is launching a coronavirus task force, which will be co-chaired by former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy and former food and drug administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler.

A schedule for Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was unveiled on Sunday, reports said.

