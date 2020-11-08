Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Bipartisan group urges Trump administration to begin post-election transition process

Fox News
close
What is the fallout from the 2020 election?Video

What is the fallout from the 2020 election?

Matt Gaetz, Tammy Bruce, Sara Carter and Jason Chaffetz weigh in on 'The Next Revolution.'

The Center for Presidential Transition advisory board is urging the Trump administration to move forward “to immediately begin the post-election transition process.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden indicated on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his government, as Donald President Trump continues to challenge the results of the election and refuses the concede.

Biden is launching a coronavirus task force, which will be co-chaired by former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy and former food and drug administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler.

A schedule for Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was unveiled on Sunday, reports said.

Follow below for more updates on the transition process. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election