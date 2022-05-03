Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Liberals call for 'revolution' in response to leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade opinion

'This is revolution time!' journalist Maria Shriver tweeted

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Sen. Mitch McConnell rips left over response to Supreme Court leak: 'They want to elevate mob rule' Video

Sen. Mitch McConnell rips left over response to Supreme Court leak: 'They want to elevate mob rule'

The Senate minority leader ripped the left in wake of the leak, warning the culprit is likely someone within the court who aims to incite a 'pressure campaign.'

Several liberal Twitter accounts, some verified by the platform, have called for a "revolution" in response to a leaked Supreme Court document that suggests Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being overturned by the court.

"But here we are," journalist Maria Shriver tweeted Monday night shortly after the Politico story on the leaked document was published. "So you say you want a revolution? Well we have one right here, right now."

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

Shriver added, "This is revolution time! This is time for the brave. This is time for women, and those who care about their right to make decisions over their own bodies to stand up, speak up, and say, 'Not on our watch!'"

"It’s time for a revolution," Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer running for Florida attorney general as a Democrat, tweeted.

The word "revolution" was used in many Twitter posts from supporters of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A police officer maintains a watch during a demonstration by victims of gun violence in front of the Supreme Court. A helicopter landed near the building Friday after someone tried lighting himself on fire. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Supreme Court police regarding online calls for a "revolution" and did not immediately receive a response.

The calls for revolution came in response to a leaked majority opinion released by Politico on Monday night where Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document and said that Chief Justice Roberts has launched an investigation into the leak.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

