Liberals call for 'revolution' in response to leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade opinion

Several liberal Twitter accounts, some verified by the platform, have called for a "revolution" in response to a leaked Supreme Court document that suggests Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being overturned by the court.

"But here we are," journalist Maria Shriver tweeted Monday night shortly after the Politico story on the leaked document was published. "So you say you want a revolution? Well we have one right here, right now."

Shriver added, "This is revolution time! This is time for the brave. This is time for women, and those who care about their right to make decisions over their own bodies to stand up, speak up, and say, 'Not on our watch!'"

"It’s time for a revolution," Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer running for Florida attorney general as a Democrat, tweeted.

The word "revolution" was used in many Twitter posts from supporters of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Fox News Digital reached out to Supreme Court police regarding online calls for a "revolution" and did not immediately receive a response.

The calls for revolution came in response to a leaked majority opinion released by Politico on Monday night where Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document and said that Chief Justice Roberts has launched an investigation into the leak.