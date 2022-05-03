Dem senator blasted for 'pro-choice pastor' comment, legendary NFL coach joins fray

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also an ordained minister, was slammed on social media Monday night after labeling himself as a "pro-choice" pastor.

"As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government," the Georgia Democrat tweeted Monday night following the leak of a Supreme Court document indicating majority support for overturning Roe v. Wade. "I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change."

Warnock’s tweet received immediate backlash from conservatives and Christians who contend that abortion is antithetical to the teachings of the Bible.

"It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother," NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy tweeted. "Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your ‘choice’ makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16."

Dungy added in a later tweet , "I’m not talking to the Supreme Court, the general public, or anyone who doesn’t believe the Bible. If you don’t believe the Bible I get it. I’m talking to the ‘Christian pastor’ who professes to follow the Bible but thinks we’re free to ‘choose’ when to end another person’s life."

"You’ve used this line before and it’s disgusting and not funny," Townhall web editor Rebecca Downs tweeted. "If you’re ‘pro-choice’ and a pastor, then you’re doing one of those things wrong."

"Any room for God inside that patient's room, pastor?" sports journalist Jason Whitlock tweeted.

"There is no such thing as a pro-choice pastor," political commentator CJ Pearson tweeted. "The word you were looking for was ‘heretic.’"

"Pro-choice ‘pastor’ is not a thing," Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy tweeted.

Warnock’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Warnock was responding to a leaked majority opinion released by Politico on Monday night where Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."