Liberal group commits $10M to campaign against GA legislators who 'supported the suppression of voting rights'

A liberal political action committee (PAC) with a mission to "secure voting rights for all Americans" has committed $10 million to a campaign effort against legislators who supported Georgia's new voting legislation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed a controversial new voting bill into law that will require identification for absentee voting; limit the state's number of ballot drop boxes, which were put in place during COVID-19 for the 2020 general election; and limit the early voting period for runoff elections, among other measures.

"Today, we're launching a $10M fund to unseat the Georgia elected officials who are intentionally taking voting rights away from millions of their constituents," the group tweeted Wednesday.

The campaign will focus on Georgia lawmakers who "led or supported the suppression of voting rights," Politico first reported.

The group added in its tweet that the lawmakers in question "made it illegal for Georgians to bring water to other Georgians who are waiting in line to vote," referencing a measure in the law aimed at deterring electioneers from voting lines

"All these changes are aimed squarely at Black voters, who voted in record numbers in 2020," iVote tweeted. "These legislators know that when more of Georgia has a say, they lose. That should tell you everything you need to know."

Critics of the legislation have compared it to Jim Crow-era legislation, arguing that it puts Black voters at a disadvantage because it makes voting less accessible, though proponents of the law have argued that it offers more voting opportunities than those that were in place before the pandemic.

The group added that it will "fight like hell alongside the people of Georgia" against legislators who voted in favor of the law, writing, "...We're going to fight like hell alongside the people of Georgia to make sure you don't have a job next year. Have a nice day.

President Biden condemned the law as "an attack on the right to vote in Georgia" in a March 26 statement.

"Instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote," Biden said. "... This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end."