Left-wing activists heckle pro-Israel Democrat Haley Stevens at Michigan convention

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Pro-Palestinian activists shouted down Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., as the U.S. Senate hopeful spoke at Michigan Democrats’ spring convention on Sunday.

When Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat, walked on stage with a group of union employees, the crowd erupted with party activists heckling her over her support for Israel.

"Democrats, I love you, even when we disagree," the congresswoman said, but audience members continued to drown her out with boos and jeers.

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As Stevens departed the stage following her remarks, several attendees stood up, put their fists in the air and started to chant: "Shame on you."

The tense moment underscores the Democratic Party's race to the left, and how support for Israel has become a central flashpoint in Michigan's competitive three-way Democratic primary in a state with sizable Jewish and Arab constituencies.

Stevens has come under scathing criticism from progressive Democrats over her long-held pro-Israel stances and support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Her primary competitors, by contrast, have leaned further left on the issue.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow have accused Israel of genocide and sworn off AIPAC and the pro-Israel lobby.

Stevens recently upset Michigan progressives by unequivocally rejecting the far-left online streamer Hasan Piker, who has a history of making antisemitic and pro-Hamas statements.

Piker has described some Orthodox Jews as "inbred," claimed the United States "deserved 9/11" and downplayed sexual violence that occurred during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. He has denied accusations of antisemitism, but continues to maintain that Hamas is better than Israel.

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Stevens has warned about the political fallout for Democrats if the party embraces Piker, telling Jewish Insider, "Someone who’s campaigning with someone like that is not going to win in Michigan."

McMorrow, despite disavowing the pro-Israel stance, has also hammered El-Sayed for embracing Piker and has taken a tougher line against antisemitism than her left-wing foe.

Some attendees shouted "Abdul" when McMorrow exited the stage at the convention over the weekend, signaling support for the most radical Democrat candidate.

The swing state contest is viewed as a top pick-up opportunity for Republicans with former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, expected to cruise to the GOP nomination. Democrats are playing defense to keep the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., in the blue column.

The battleground race is one of three Senate contests rated as a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

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Stevens, the only Democratic candidate in the race who has served in Congress, has been promoted by allies of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. TIME reported that Schumer has also opened the door to supporting McMorrow, though has continued to hold El-Sayed at arm's length.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stevens’ campaign for comment.