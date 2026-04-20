Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Democratic Convention

Left-wing activists heckle pro-Israel Democrat Haley Stevens at Michigan convention

Dem Senate hopeful's support from pro-Israel lobby has drawn criticism in a primary where rivals race to the left

By Adam Pack Fox News
close
Sen. Rick Scott: Trump is 'doing the right thing' with Iran Video

Sen. Rick Scott: Trump is 'doing the right thing' with Iran

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the latest on the conflict with Iran, the effort to pass the SAVE America Act and his feud with Hasan Piker on 'Fox News Sunday.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-Palestinian activists shouted down Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., as the U.S. Senate hopeful spoke at Michigan Democrats’ spring convention on Sunday.

When Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat, walked on stage with a group of union employees, the crowd erupted with party activists heckling her over her support for Israel

"Democrats, I love you, even when we disagree," the congresswoman said, but audience members continued to drown her out with boos and jeers.

DEMOCRATS TEAM UP WITH FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO ONCE SAID ‘AMERICA DESERVED 9/11’

Rep. Haley Stevens speaking at a rally on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol

UNITED STATES - MAY 6: Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., speaks during a rally on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to support research and policies for breast cancer treatment that are at risk by proposed Medicaid cuts, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

As Stevens departed the stage following her remarks, several attendees stood up, put their fists in the air and started to chant: "Shame on you."

The tense moment underscores the Democratic Party's race to the left, and how support for Israel has become a central flashpoint in Michigan's competitive three-way Democratic primary in a state with sizable Jewish and Arab constituencies.

Stevens has come under scathing criticism from progressive Democrats over her long-held pro-Israel stances and support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Her primary competitors, by contrast, have leaned further left on the issue.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow have accused Israel of genocide and sworn off AIPAC and the pro-Israel lobby.

Stevens recently upset Michigan progressives by unequivocally rejecting the far-left online streamer Hasan Piker, who has a history of making antisemitic and pro-Hamas statements. 

Piker has described some Orthodox Jews as "inbred," claimed the United States "deserved 9/11" and downplayed sexual violence that occurred during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. He has denied accusations of antisemitism, but continues to maintain that Hamas is better than Israel. 

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow standing side by side

Left: Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Right: Michigan Democratic candidate and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

BATTLEGROUND DEM SAYS TERRORISTS ACT FROM 'PAIN AND FRUSTRATION,' ACCUSES AMERICANS OF BEING 'HIGH AND MIGHTY'

Stevens has warned about the political fallout for Democrats if the party embraces Piker, telling Jewish Insider, "Someone who’s campaigning with someone like that is not going to win in Michigan."

McMorrow, despite disavowing the pro-Israel stance, has also hammered El-Sayed for embracing Piker and has taken a tougher line against antisemitism than her left-wing foe.

Some attendees shouted "Abdul" when McMorrow exited the stage at the convention over the weekend, signaling support for the most radical Democrat candidate.

The swing state contest is viewed as a top pick-up opportunity for Republicans with former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, expected to cruise to the GOP nomination. Democrats are playing defense to keep the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., in the blue column.

Hasan Piker speaking at a press conference at Web Summit Qatar in Doha

Hasan Piker declared the American Empire is "fading fast" and will "inevitably fall" when addressing Yale University’s Political Union during a controversial speech on Tuesday. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The battleground race is one of three Senate contests rated as a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stevens, the only Democratic candidate in the race who has served in Congress, has been promoted by allies of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. TIME reported that Schumer has also opened the door to supporting McMorrow, though has continued to hold El-Sayed at arm's length.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stevens’ campaign for comment.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue