Lee Zeldin faces Senate confirmation vote to lead Trump's EPA

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to confirm Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Vote on Trump's pick to take strict interpretation of America's environmental laws Video

President-elect Donald Trump’s EPA pick, Lee Zeldin, a former New York congressman, pledged to protect both the environment and the economy while strictly interpreting the nation’s clean air and water laws.

The Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to confirm former Rep. Lee Zeldin to head the government's leading agency on environmental rules and regulations.

President Donald Trump tapped Zeldin, who previously served as a congressman from New York's 1st Congressional District from 2015 to 2023, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under his administration. During his tenure in Congress, Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, launched a campaign for governor in New York, when he trailed only five percentage points in the largely Democratic state.

Zeldin underwent a confirmation hearing earlier this month, when he was questioned on climate change by members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The Senate held a cloture vote for Zeldin on Wednesday afternoon, which ended the debate over his nomination. The chamber will now proceed to a final floor vote. 

ZELDIN GRILLED BY DEMOCRATS ON CLIMATE CHANGE, TRUMP'S STANCE ON CARBON EMISSIONS DURING EPA HEARING

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

If confirmed on Wednesday, Zeldin will head the agency that surveys environmental issues, provides assistance to wide-ranging environmental projects, and establishes rules that align with the administration's views on environmental protection and climate change. 

During his confirmation hearing, Zeldin pledged that if confirmed, he would "foster a collaborative culture within the agency, supporting career staff who have dedicated themselves to this mission. I strongly believe we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of our environment for generations to come."

Riley Gaines with Lee Zeldin outside the RNC arena

Lee Zeldin, former New York representative, with athlete Riley Gaines, outside the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024. (J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM)

The latest round of voting comes as Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., continues to advance the confirmation process to push through Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

