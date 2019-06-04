Lawrence Jones on Buttigieg's MSNBC town hall: Mayor Pete is a 'chameleon'

Is Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg showing his far-left colors?

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones thinks he is, calling him a "chameleon" while reviewing his comments at an MSNBC town hall Monday night.

"His hope message is not going to work because he's a chameleon," Jones said while co-hosting "The Five" Tuesday.

Buttigieg surprised many with his answers during a town hall moderated by MSNBC's Chris Matthews saying he would not have pressured former Minnesota Senator Al Franken to resign, calling for licenses in order to own a gun, and not being able to name one "living" Republican he respects.

"Aw, I had such a great answer if it wasn't living," Buttigieg told Matthews.

Jones expressed that Buttigieg tempered his views around different political groups and gave his more "extreme" opinions depending on the audience.

"Obama, what made him so successful at these town halls and talking to people is he gave the same speech every single night. If you look at Mayor Pete he changes up based on the crowd, right. He takes his extreme positions... or if it's a moderate person he'll have a more nuanced debate. Climate change becomes a big issue for him when he's with the green people," Jones added.

"And it's because the press hasn't pushed him on his policy or said 'you know you've changed your position as you've gone to different town halls' is why he's getting away with it."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld agreed with Jones' assessment of the media's coverage of "Mayor Pete."

"I don't know any of his achievements as mayor. I don't know a single one. It's not my fault but it's because the media focus solely on his identity," Gutfeld said.