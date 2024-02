Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested Tuesday after several property thefts were reported in Rifle, Colorado, police said.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, faces five felony charges and more than a dozen misdemeanor offenses in connection to a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts, the Rifle Police Department said.

Boebert is charged with four counts of criminal possession of ID documents belonging to multiple victims, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," the department stated.

"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," Rifle police said, adding that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Online jail records show the teen is currently in the custody of the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. There is no bond information listed.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Police were involved with Boebert's family earlier this year when officers received reports that the congresswoman was fighting with her ex-husband and Tyler's father, Jayson Boebert.

Jayson Boebert was arrested on January 9 following the incident on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. He was later released on bail from Garfield County Jail, according to the New York Post.

A judge granted Rep. Boebert a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband earlier this month after she alleged Jayson threatened to harm her and himself.

In court papers, the lawmaker claimed her former spouse "made multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm me over the past 14 months," according to the Denver Post.

Jayson Boebert told the Associated Press in an interview that he was the victim at the restaurant. "I would never harm Lauren I just want to move on and be in peace," he said.

He also accused his ex-wife of using the restraining order to "justify" her move to a new congressional district.

In her request, Boebert also cited a physical fight between her ex-husband and their 18-year-old son on Jan. 9. As Tyler called authorities, Jayson Boebert allegedly grabbed a rifle and left, according to court documents. Jayson Boebert was charged with harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault, court documents show. Lauren Boebert was not present during that altercation.

A Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of the state, Boebert announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of Colorado. The 4th Congressional District seat is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

