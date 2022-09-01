Latina Republicans running in Texas border districts blast Democrats' treatment of Hispanic voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Hispanic Republican women running for Congress in South Texas are entering the final weeks leading up to the November midterm elections swinging hard at the Democratic Party, claiming the left has taken advantage of the Latino community.

During a recent trip to the U.S. Southern border just outside McAllen, Texas, Rep. Mayra Flores, who is running for re-election in the state's 34th Congressional District, as well as Republican nominees Cassy Garcia, from the 28th Congressional District, and Monica De La Cruz, from the 15th Congressional District, spoke with Fox News Digital about just how far they feel Democrats have left Hispanics behind.

"Democrats try to push their message onto Hispanics at no avail. They're not looking at what our values are, they're not talking about our values, they continue to force down our throat this woke consciousness, and messages that simply just don't resonate with Hispanics," De La Cruz said following a meeting with Border Patrol agents and their families.

"I believe that Hispanics, finally, are having an awakening where they see that the Democrat Party has just moved so far to the left and no longer represents their values of faith, of family, and the American dream," she added.

De La Cruz accused President Biden's administration of not caring about communities along the Southern border, most of which are largely Hispanic, because of their insistence that there is no ongoing migrant crisis despite the massive, overwhelming number of people crossing into the U.S. from Mexico each month.

Earlier in the day, De La Cruz toured a section of the border wall and Rio Grande, along with Garcia, Flores and five other Republican women running for both the House and Senate who were brought together by the conservative women's advocate group Winning For Women as well as national security advocacy organization POLARIS National Security.

While there, Garcia joined De La Cruz in stressing that Democrats had "failed" the people of South Texas with their border policies, and argued that the values of the party no longer aligned with Hispanic voters.

"The Republican Party is the party of opportunity, and the reason why I'm running for Congress is to defend faith, family and freedom. We are pro-God, we are pro-family, we are pro-country. The Democrats have left the Hispanic community. That's why we're going to see more Democrats vote Republican come this November," she told Fox News Digital.

"The Democrats have failed the American people in South Texas. They have taken the Hispanic vote for granted," she added.

Garcia expressed her shock at the horror stories shared with her by local officials concerning the treatment of migrants by Mexican cartel members, as well as how their free-reign over some areas, terrorizing local communities even on the U.S. side of the border.

Flores echoed Garcia's disgust for the horrors befalling migrants attempting to make the perilous journey through cartel controlled areas, including rape, murder and exploitation, and called for reforms to the U.S. immigration system that would make it easier for people to become citizens through a legal route.

She similarly blasted the Biden administration's border policies for how they affect Hispanics and all Americans, and predicted Democrats' approach to Hispanic voters would lead to the party's defeat in November.

"First of all, [Hispanics] got sick and tired that they were taken for granted," said Flores, who won a special election in June, flipping heavily Democratic district to the Republican Party.

"Second of all, we are about faith, family and hard work. That is who we are. Our values do resonate with the Republican Party, and now we are investing. We showed up. That's the reason why we won this special election, because we cared, and we took no one for granted. And that's why we're going to win in November," she said, speaking of her own congressional race.

"Through our hard work and dedication we're going to take back the House in November as well," she added.

The swing of Hispanic voters from the Democrats to the Republicans could prove pivotal for the three candidates' races this November, as well as further cement what analysts expect to be a Republican majority following the midterms.

A win by all three could further prove to be a rejection of the Biden administration's open border policies by traditionally Democratic voters.