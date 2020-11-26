Las Vegas mayor calls Nevada governor 'a dictator' over stricter coronavirus order

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak “a dictator” after the Democratic governor issued a three-week “state-wide pause” to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“He’s been a dictator with whom we have complied every step of the way,” Goodman, formerly a Democrat and now an independent told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve had no choice.”

The new policy enacted Sunday mandates casinos, bars and restaurants reduce capacity from 50% to 25%. Gyms, zoos, museums and other nonessential businesses must also reduce their capacity.

“Obviously this was crushing to the city,” she said.

Goodman cast doubt that the new order would only last three weeks, adding that COVID-19 would not disappear until a vaccine was widely available.

“He’s tried all these measures, and it is still here,” she said.

Goodman, who’s sparred with the governor in the past, said Sisolak does not consider any information that he doesn’t agree with and does not reach out to mayors for input.

But Las Vegas is part of the Southern Nevada Regional Recovery Organization, which reports weekly to the state’s coronavirus task force.

Sisolak denied Goodman’s claim in a statement to the Journal, saying the state routinely consults with local governments. He said that Las Vegas routinely failed to meet business compliance inspection quotas.

He also called on Nevada’s leaders to be unified in their message.

“Regardless, when Nevada’s elected leaders speak, their words carry weight — and these difficult times call for our leaders to be unified in protecting the public,” he said. “I’ll be providing no further comment on the Mayor’s statement. The State will continue working with all local governments directly and through their organizational representatives, such as the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities, as we have throughout the pandemic.”

In April, Goodman called Sisolak’s decision to shut down all nonessential businesses “insanity.”

The mayor, who has held office since 2011, said the "shutdown has become one of total insanity in my opinion." She also voiced a complaint that there "is no backup of data as to why we are shut down from the start. No plan in place, how to move through the shutdown or how even to come out of it."

At the time, Sisolak slammed her combative tone.

“The confusing message that she sends out there is troubling,” Sisolak said.

On Wednesday, Nevada health officials warned that with the recent spike one person is diagnosed with COVID-19 every minute and one person dies every two hours.

The state reported an additional 3,159 cases on Wednesday, a new record, one day after the previous record.